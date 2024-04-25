FBI: International Adds Arrow Star to Cast

Colin Donnell, the Chicago Med and The Affair star who played fan-favorite character Tommy Merlyn on Arrow, has been tapped to join the cast of FBI: International. Donnell will guest star in the last two episodes of season three, in an as-yet-unknown role. Luke Kleintank, who plays the FBI team's leader, Special Agent Scott Forrester, recently announced his exit, and from context, it seems likely Donnell's character will be stepping in to replace Forrester. Donnell's first episode will air on May 14, a week after Kleintank's final episode, which airs on May 7.

FBI: International was renewed for season 4 earlier this month, along with renewals for the FBI main show (which is getting three more seasons) and FBI: Most Wanted, which is getting a sixth season. There's no word as to whether Donnell will return beyond season three's finale or not.

"Excited for you all to meet [REDACTED] and it's a pleasure to be working with this fantastic cast and crew here in Budapest," Donnell posted on Instagram, sharing some photos of scenery and food he has taken so far in the city.

"After much thought and consideration, I've made the difficult decision to leave FBI International," Kleintank told TheWrap earlier this month. "This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I'm profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons."

After leaving Arrow, Donnell portrayed Connor Rhodes for four seasons on Chicago Med, which hailed from FBI super-producer Dick Wolf. He also recently appeared in The Shark is Broken, a stage play about the troubled production of Jaws. The play was written by Joseph Nixon and Ian Shaw, with Shaw being the son of Jaws star Robert Shaw. Donnell plays Roy Scheider in the play, and Alex Brightman plays Richard Dreyfuss.

