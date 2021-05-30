Fear the Walking Dead 615 Sneak Peek: Teddy’s Willing to Die to Destroy It All

Teddy (John Glover) is willing to die for his new beginning in a sneak peek from the next new episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. The escaped serial killer holds the keys to a submarine-launched missile he believes could end everything, destroying the future that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors fought to build. In the penultimate episode of the season, "USS Pennsylvania," the Teddy-twisted Dakota (Zoe Colletti) asks what it takes to get people to want to die: "It's really not that complicated," the underground cult leader says aboard a beached nuclear submarine. "You just have to be willing to die with them."

"It's easy to get people to follow you. You just have to offer them something they really want to believe in," Teddy tells Dakota, the latest believer of "the end is the beginning," in a peek at the opening minutes of the June 6 episode. "It's just that not a lot of people want to die. Getting them to do that, that takes something else. Something very few people have."

In "Mother," Dakota doublecrossed Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and joined Teddy to get the "fresh start" she failed to find with Morgan and Alicia. Now she's following Teddy, who has nicknamed the wayward Dakota "Sioux" after Sioux Falls, his favorite city in the Dakotas.

"He seduces everybody, so he's seducing her. He's also trying to seduce Alicia," Glover told the AMC Blog about his mortician-turned-murderer-turned-cult leader's relationship with the wayward Dakota. "He's a seducer. He can't help it though."

It's up to Morgan to stop Teddy's destructive plan before it's too late, and the two leaders just might finally come face to face when Morgan mounts a mission taking his crew deep into the walker-filled submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas.

"They both want to be leaders. They both want to be in charge. They want to help," Glover said about Morgan and Teddy. "I mean, Morgan believes in a good reason for doing it and Teddy is going [about it] for a different result, shall we say. One is generous and one is selfish. The bad guy's selfish and does bad things and the good guy's the good guy."

"USS Pennsylvania" premieres June 3 on AMC+ and June 6 at 9/8c on the AMC Network.