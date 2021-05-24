"Everyone’s Gonna Die" Together in Fear the Walking Dead 615 Trailer: “USS Pennsylvania”

"Does everyone know that they're gonna die?" Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) mount a last-ditch effort to stop Teddy (John Glover) and his destructive plans in the first look at the next Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 14, "Mother." After locking away Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in a Cold War-era bunker, Teddy is ready to end everything with the key that true believer Riley (Nick Stahl) stole from Morgan episodes earlier in "In Dreams." Alicia radioed Strand with a warning to find a beached submarine in Galveston, Texas, but it might be too late to stop the submarine-launched missile that will bring about Teddy's "new beginning."

"In this episode, the cool thing is we're all coming together as a company trying to fight people who are trying to destroy the world," Domingo says in the trailer, above. "It becomes super epic, we all have to get our icon on and get our superhero on. I think it's super exciting to see the kind of hero that Victor Strand believes he can be, and we'll see how people are able to handle the pressures of what's ahead of us."

When Fear returns in two weeks with the penultimate episode of the season, it's part of a Season 6 wrap-up that is "just massive":

"I will say that the remaining two episodes are huge in scale. They're quite unlike anything we've done before," Debnam-Carey told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about Sunday's 614. "And they're just massive, and they're incredibly emotional and powerful. And I think the fans are really, really going to like them. They're just so much bigger than I think what we've seen before, and that's going to be really, really exciting. So they're going to like them a lot."

In "USS Pennsylvania," which takes place in the nuclear submarine setting of the upcoming digital tie-in series Dead in the Water, "Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy's plan."

"USS Pennsylvania" premieres Sunday, June 6, at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD Universe.