Fear the Walking Dead Mini-Marathon to Air Over Memorial Day Weekend

✖

A Fear the Walking Dead mini-marathon will air Sunday on the AMC Network as Season 6 of the Walking Dead spin-off takes the week off for Memorial Day weekend. The six-episode marathon culminates in a Bonus Edition of "Mother," the May 23 episode taking Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) on an eerie excursion with her captor Teddy (John Glover) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti), presented with new behind-the-scenes content not seen during the original showing. Fear won't return until June 6 with its penultimate episode of the season, "USS Pennsylvania," where a dire mission to thwart Teddy's destructive plans takes Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and crew deep into a walker-filled nuclear submarine.

In the six episodes airing in place of a new episode on Sunday, Virginia (Colby Minifie) is outgunned in her standoff with Morgan; Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) sniffs out a suspected traitor; the group digs into an underground community and meets Riley (Nick Stahl); a pregnant Grace (Karen David) dreams of a possible future with her daughter Athena (guest star Sahana Srinivasan); June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) teams with another J.D. (Keith Carradine) to help stop a new threat; and a captive Alicia must confront her past when old friends return.

Below are the air times and official episode descriptions:

5:00 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9: “Things Left to Do”

Ginny and Morgan have a standoff; but this time, Ginny is outgunned.

6:13 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10: “Handle With Care”

Daniel is tasked with keeping the peace but will need to face his own threat to protect his friends.

7:17 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11: “The Holding”

An infiltration turns rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.

8:23 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12: “In Dreams”

Grace wakes up with her memory blurred and sees what her world's become years later.

9:32 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 13: “J.D.”

June splits off from the group in an effort to gather any information to help stop an oncoming threat.

10:41 PM Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 14: “Mother” Bonus Edition

Presented with new behind-the-scenes content; while held prisoner, Alicia must confront her past.

Fear returns when "USS Pennsylvania" streams early starting June 3 on AMC+ ahead of its June 6 premiere at 9/8c on the AMC Network. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.