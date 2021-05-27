Fear the Walking Dead 615: Showrunners Tease a Reunion "40 Years in the Making"

✖

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg preview the penultimate episode of Season 6 and a reunion "40 years in the making." Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D.," introduced detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), who four decades earlier ended the killing spree of Theodore "Teddy" Maddox (John Glover) when the murderer mortician was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But Teddy escaped, freed from life behind bars by the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse years earlier, and is back to finish his plan to end everything by launching nuclear warheads from a submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas.

"We will see a reunion between two characters, 40 years in the making," Goldberg teased to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the June 6 episode "USS Pennsylvania." Added Chambliss, "We are going to spend a very large portion of this episode on perhaps one of the coolest sets that our production designer, Bernardo Trujillo, has ever designed."

It's inside that walker-filled nuclear submarine where Teddy, along with followers Riley (Nick Stahl) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti), will unlock their "new beginning" — unless Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and crew can stop them.

Led by Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), the group of Dorie Sr., his daughter-in-law June (Jenna Elfman), Grace (Karen David), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) all come together "trying to fight people who are trying to destroy the world," Domingo said in the first look at the penultimate episode of the season.

"It becomes super epic, we all have to get our icon on and get our superhero on," Domingo added. "I think it's super exciting to see the kind of hero that Victor Strand believes he can be, and we'll see how people are able to handle the pressures of what's ahead of us."

Fear the Walking Dead is taking a week off for Memorial Day weekend and will air a Bonus Edition rerun of "Mother," featuring new behind-the-scenes content from the episode teaming Teddy with a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), during its usual time slot on May 30.

"USS Pennsylvania" premieres June 3 on AMC+ and June 6 at 9/8c on the AMC Network.