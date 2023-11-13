Fear the Walking Dead Reveals Fate of Alicia Clark

[Spoiler alert for Sunday's "Keeping Her Alive" episode of Fear the Walking Dead.] Alicia Clark is dead. Long live Alicia Clark. The last time we saw her on season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) fought off the fever from a zombie infection and went out into a radioactive wasteland to spend the time she had left helping people looking for PADRE. Fans were left to wonder whether Alicia was dead or alive... until Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) told Madison (Kim Dickens) that her daughter is dead. Troy claimed he killed Alicia and left her to roam as a walker, handing over the skeletal remains of her severed arm as proof that she's gone.

But in keeping with Madison's mantra that "no one's gone until they're gone," Sunday's episode revealed that Alicia lived long enough to inspire a group of do-gooders who banded together to do for other people what Alicia did for them. She rescued Della (Julia Wackenheim-Gimple, left) from bandits, found antibiotics for Sara (Sasha An, right) when she was sick with pneumonia, and saved the trio's leader (Nona Parker Johnson, middle) after Strand turned her away from his Tower.

Alicia's Apostles



The leader (who doesn't give her name) was one of dozens of survivors that heard the message Alicia transmitted from the Tower before it was overrun and destroyed. Alicia then shuttled the survivors to safety inside the MRAP SWAT van that once belonged to Althea (Maggie Grace), which now transports the nomads as they travel around doing "what Alicia would have done": helping people. Word spread about Alicia and it gave people hope, so the trio continued Alicia's legacy by making people believe she's still out there helping.



And though they only knew Alicia briefly, Sara says: "We're keeping her alive."

Is Alicia Clark Dead?



According to this group, Alicia is dead. Troy killed Alicia and the rest of their group for mysterious reasons. They then heard the message that Madison broadcast in the midseason finale and recognized her from the video interview that Althea taped back in season 4.

Meanwhile, Troy's daughter, Tracy (Antonella Rose), led Madison to where she claimed she would find zombie Alicia: in a herd of walkers stuck in a swamp. Tracy told Madison that Troy led the herd there so the walkers would become frozen from the cold temperatures, and that he lied about leaving Alicia to wander because he didn't want Madison to find and bury her daughter. It turned out to be a ruse: Alicia wasn't in the herd, but Tracy's zombified mother was. Troy and Tracy blame Madison for her mother's death because she believed what Madison and Alicia believed: "'No one's gone until they're gone.' It killed her, just like it killed your kids." Tracy then tried to kill Madison by feeding her to her zombie mom... so Madison would have fed her to a walker if Strand didn't show up with Alicia's Apostles.

Did Troy Kill Alicia?



Tracy confessed that Troy killed Alicia in an old mansion off Route 26 near Fort Worth, Texas. According to Tracy — who somehow has the Saint Christopher medallion that Strand gave to Alicia — that's where Madison will find her daughter. But first, Madison is going to track down Troy, avenge Alicia, and stop her killer from unleashing his walker army on PADRE.

"Whether Troy is telling the truth is something that you're just going to have to watch the rest of the season to find out," showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook. As for whether Fear the Walking Dead will definitively reveal what happened to Alicia, showrunner Andrew Chambliss added: "We will definitely find out whether or not Troy's story is true, and what actually went down between Troy and Alicia."

Fear the Walking Dead airs its two-episode series finale November 19 on AMC and AMC+.

