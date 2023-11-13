[Spoiler alert for Sunday's "Keeping Her Alive" episode of Fear the Walking Dead.] AMC has released the trailer for the Fear the Walking Dead series finale, which ends the Walking Dead spinoff's eight-season run on November 19. Revealing the first look at the super-sized, two-episode series finale, the new trailer teases Madison Clark's (Kim Dickens) final battle against Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman), who killed her daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and now plans to destroy PADRE with a walker horde. "This is how we survive. This is how PADRE survives," Madison says in the trailer (above), which appears to hint that not everyone survives Fear's final episodes.

The official loglines:



Season 8 Episode 11: "The horde led by Troy surrounds the walls of PADRE. Madison and her people must fight for their survival to save what remains."



Season 8 Episode 12: "As the series comes to an end, the fate of PADRE's survivors seems to rest in the hands of an unexpected hero."

Potential SPOILER ALERT: The 30-second trailer for the super-sized series finale seems to tease Alicia's fate after Troy, and then his daughter Tracy (Antonella Rose), told Madison that Troy killed her. Is that Strand carrying Alicia's one-armed corpse? Ending the trailer is a shot of Madison about to bring her hammer down on Troy and Tracy — but this time, she'll make sure he's dead.

"Daniel Sharman's so fantastic in the role, and we were really interested in both revisiting the dynamic between him and Madison and where they left off at the end of season 3, and butting that up against the person that Madison is trying to become now: someone who's trying to redeem herself for all the sins of her past, and in particular her recent sins of what she did when she worked for PADRE," showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook. "To us, bringing Troy back into the story was the perfect source of antagonism emotionally for her there because he is a reminder of her past and someone who's not going to let what she did — or what he views that she did to his family — lie buried in the past."

"What we will come to find out is that, in some ways, Madison and Troy are like two sides of the same coin," Goldberg continued. "They're both driven for the same ultimate end goals, but their tactics are very different. Kim and Daniel are terrific together, and we were really excited to bring that character back."

The Fear the Walking Dead series finale airs November 19 on AMC and AMC+.

