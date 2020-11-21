Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Finale Releases Bloody Opening Minutes

Someone carries out a deadly ambush in the bloody opening minutes from Fear the Walking Dead's midseason finale, "Damage From the Inside." Following the attack against Tank Town that cost Virginia (Colby Minifie) her hand, a posse of Rangers led by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) escorts Dakota (Zoe Colletti) to a safe location. When Dakota asks Strand about his so-far unfulfilled plot to mutiny against her older sister back at the molasses plant, Strand says, "People are their most dangerous when they feel threatened." As an unusual walker threat comes into focus, the situation worsens when a mysterious attacker slaughters the convoy — and Dakota goes missing.

Six weeks after Strand ordered Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) sent far away from the Lawton settlement, he's met with radio silence when he contacts Alicia's remote outpost with a "matter of some urgency." The call sets Alicia and Charlie on an investigation that brings them to a seemingly abandoned lodge where they encounter lone survivor Ed (Raphael Sbarge), a taxidermist behind bizarre-looking walkers in the area.

The first half of the anthology-style Fear season 6 ends with an episode inspired in part by the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, after previous episodes this season pulled from such films as Die Hard, Chinatown, and There Will Be Blood.

"Very excited about next week's episode. We teased this week's ['Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg'] as There Will Be Blood in the apocalypse," showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. "And for next week for the next episode, it is the zombie apocalypse riff on some themes and ideas you might find in movies like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "The last time we saw Strand and Alicia together [in 'Welcome to the Club'], he sent her off and said he needed her to remember who she was and wanted her to be able to remind him of who he was. And I will say, we will see kind of both of those things put to the test, and we'll see who ends up being able to do that."

Also on deck this episode: Dakota reveals why she's desperate to get away from her sister, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) makes a surprising move when continuing his plot to bring down Virginia, and a missing character returns.

Fear the Walking Dead airs its midseason 6 finale on Sunday, November 22, at 9 pm ET / 8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.