The past is dead and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) along with it, so says a new promo for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Previously released key art for the new season was first to reveal Morgan with a beard and bloodshot eyes, indicating he survived would-be killer Virginia's (Colby Minifie) attack at Humbug's Gulch that left him mortally wounded. In the Morgan-focused sixth season premiere, "The End Is the Beginning," that life-threatening injury has Morgan on his last legs — making him easy pickings for Emile (Demetrius Grosse), an ax-wielding bounty hunter sent by Virginia to finish the job.

"Morgan Jones is dead," Morgan says in the new promo, found below. "You're dealing with somebody else now."

In the sixth season premiere, "Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't."

This revamped Morgan in the season premiere is not the same iteration of the character seen in recent seasons The Walking Dead and Fear, up through the spinoff's fifth season finale, "End of the Line." It was there Virginia ruthlessly separated Morgan's group of zombie apocalypse do-gooders before shooting him point-blank, leaving him as prey for a pack of flesh-eating walkers.

"In Season 6 I don't know if my character will make it through," James said on a past episode of Talking Dead. "When he first arrived in Texas, it was a man who wanted to get away from people. And now it's a man who feels real love, responsibility, and pride in a group of people that he wants to be around and he wants to call them his own. My hope for six is that they find a way of being back together."

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay García), and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) feature in similar promos for the new season launching October 11 on AMC, one week after the television premiere of The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale.