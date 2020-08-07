The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: First Photos Released

New photos from The Walking Dead Season 10 offer a peek at the long-delayed Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," ahead of its October 4 premiere on AMC. When Beta (Ryan Hurst) engages the final battle of the Whisperer War, siccing a walker horde on the survivors holed up in a hospital tower hideout, the attack forces an uneasy alliance between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Wading into Beta's undead army, Daryl and other heroes — Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), and Jules (Alex Sgambati) and Beatrice (Briana Venskus) from Oceanside — will fight together to silence the Whisperers once and for all.

Beta is hell-bent on revenge after finding leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) murdered by Negan, sent to infiltrate the Whisperers when Carol commuted his life sentence behind bars in Alexandria. Negan's newfound freedom comes just as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returns to The Walking Dead, backed by new survivors from her mysterious and far-away community.

"I think that our people and Beta and the Whisperers, they're all on a collision course and it's finally all going to come to an epic head," showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com when previewing the season finale once scheduled to air in April. "People who watched the sneak previews will see that Maggie is back, and that's going to be part of the story."

"Carol feels like she's got a lot to make up for. She'll be stepping up. We obviously have Daryl in a position of leadership," Kang continued. "And Beta, and Negan, there's a lot of people with a lot of beef against each other, so that's all going to come to a head, too."

Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) leads King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and newcomer Princess (Paola Lázaro) towards his date with destiny in Charleston, West Virginia. The meeting, arranged by Eugene's radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham), will expand the Walking Dead world once again when the group encounters representatives from the Commonwealth.

