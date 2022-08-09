Filming is underway on Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. Director and executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis revealed an August 8 start date live on Sunday's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special, teasing a "reinvention" as the series moves production from Texas to Savannah, Georgia. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took the reins from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, are returning as executive producers alongside AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Former Fear lead Kim Dickens, who guest-starred in June's "Gone" season finale, is returning as a series regular opposite Lennie James as Morgan Jones.

Fear's Season 8 is "kind of reinventing the show a bit," Satrazemis told Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick. Following Madison's return and Alicia Clark's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) exit from the series after seven seasons, "Gone" ended with Madison and Morgan in the same boat: en route to P.A.D.R.E. in uncharted waters off the coast of Louisiana.

"Getting a brand new palette to work with, visually, and a lot of that kind of low-country, beach areas as a background, that's something that our characters [will] navigate," Satrazemis teased of the new setting, adding: "I think that's enough before I get into trouble."

Revealing that Madison survived her apparent death in Season 4's "No One's Gone" midseason finale, "Gone" reintroduced the mother of Alicia and Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) as a "Collector" for P.A.D.R.E, a mystery location the survivors spent Season 7 trying to find. The organization "rescues" children by stealing them from their parents, including Baby Mo, the adopted daughter Morgan is raising with Grace (Karen David).

"I think the thing that we're really excited about is the promise of that final scene between Madison and Morgan in the Season 7 finale where it's the two of them partnering up to take down this monolithic force that we only know as P.A.D.R.E.," Chambliss previously told AMC.com. "We know what P.A.D.R.E. does isn't that great, and we're just excited about seeing these two iconic characters within The Walking Dead Universe teamed up together to bring down this really nefarious group."

Led by series regulars Lennie James and Kim Dickens, the returning cast of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 includes Colman Domingo, Ruben Blades, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Christine Evangelista, and Austin Amelio. A premiere date is TBA.

