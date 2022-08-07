When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022

The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.

From Tales of the Walking Dead, guests include veteran The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead director Michael E. Satrazemis and actors Terry Crews, Jillian Bell, and Anthony Edwards. Gimple will be on hand to discuss the anthology series he developed and executive produced for AMC Studios.

Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview is THIS SUNDAY! There are so many exciting things in store for #TWDU and we’re talking all about it with Scott M. Gimple, Michael Satrazemis, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell and Anthony Edwards. Spread the hype using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/9smS5NMl7o — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) August 5, 2022

Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 airs live tonight, Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET on the AMC Network. The preview special is expected to stream on AMC+ after its linear TV airing on AMC.

Tales of the Walking Dead tells six new stand-alone stories set within the Walker Apocalypse, featuring a cast that includes Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) as "Dee," a.k.a. Alpha of the Whisperers. The Tales series premiere is August 14.

AMC announced a Daryl & Carol spinoff series, starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, in September 2020. McBride will no longer join Reedus after dropping out of the spinoff earlier this year. Set after the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the untitled series will follow Daryl overseas on a mission to Europe. From showrunner David Zabel (ER, Mercy Street), the Daryl series is expected to premiere in 2023.

Isle of the Dead follows rivals Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, a crumbling city filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The Walking Dead writer Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Cohan and Morgan. Isle premieres in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira and Lincoln announced that Rick and Michonne would reunite in a new series set to premiere next year. Gimple, who showran Seasons 4-8 of The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner and will executive produce with Gurira and Lincoln.

AMC describes the untitled series as an "epic love story" that asks: Can Rick and Michonne "find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The Walking Dead Universe preview premieres tonight on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14, followed by The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes on October 2.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.

