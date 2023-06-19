Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Trailer Reunites Madison and Strand

[This story contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Fear the Walking Dead.] No one's gone until they're gone — and Fear the Walking Dead's not gone. After Sunday's "All I See Is Red" midseason finale sent off Morgan Jones (Lennie James) in his series exit, there are only six episodes left of Fear the Walking Dead. Airing this fall, the second half of the spin-off's eighth and final season is a reunion for original season 3 cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Rubèn Blades, Danay García... and Daniel Sharman, whose Troy Otto somehow survived his apparent death and made a shocking return in the final scene of season 8A.

AMC released the teaser trailer for season 8B following Sunday's finale, revealing the first look at the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. The new footage, which you can watch above, shows Madison Clark (Dickens) and Victor Strand (Domingo) reuniting for the first time since season 4 (where Madison appeared to perish when she locked herself inside a baseball stadium engulfed in flames and overrun by a walker horde).

"All I See Is Red" ended with Madison reclaiming PADRE Island from siblings Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid), who manipulated her into collecting children by falsely claiming they could help her find her kids, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), explaining her disappearance. There may be no Clark family reunion, but Madison promised to reunite the children she took with their long-lost parents and "make PADRE what it was meant to be in the first place."

She won't do it alone: the trailer shows Strand, Salazar, Luciana, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) fighting side-by-side with Madison, who can be heard saying: "This is how PADRE survives."

"I was very instrumental in Kim coming back," Domingo previously told ComicBook about Dickens' Fear the Walking Dead return. "She's not only my best friend, such a great colleague, but also knew that the showrunners [Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg]... I was doing the showrunners' bidding, to be very honest. I wanted to make sure that Kim knew that she was going to be well cared for when it comes to story, and coming back to a show that she helped build from the ground up. I wanted to make sure that she knew that not only the cast and the crew, and the show owners and producers, that we've got her back."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 returns this fall on AMC and AMC+.

