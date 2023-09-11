Fear the Walking Dead Releases Season 8B Synopsis, New Images

PADRE is dead. Long live PADRE. AMC has released the synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead season 8, which returns with its final batch of episodes October 22nd on AMC and AMC+. In the first half of the season, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) united to rescue Morgan's daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant) and take down PADRE siblings Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid), who separated offspring from their parents to spare kids "the worst pain of all: the pain of losing a parent." But what's worse than losing a parent? Losing a child. I's a pain that Madison has suffered — and she's not alone.

The official synopsis: "Now that Shrike and her influence are gone, Madison sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it."

Back in season 4, Madison made the ultimate sacrifice when she locked herself inside the zombie-overrun Dell Diamond baseball stadium to save her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and their friends Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay García). "I was afraid to lose this place because I thought you needed it to stay who you are right now. But you know it," Madison told her kids, "no one's gone until they're gone." The stadium fell, but Madison survived and eventually returned. But it was too late to reunite with Nick and Alicia.

Season 8B reunites Madison and Strand — who has established a new life for himself in the seven years since he last saw her — and the old friends with an old enemy: Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman), who was thought dead after Madison bludgeoned him with a hammer to the head back at the Gonzalez Dam in season 3. Now Troy's back, and he wants to know about PADRE.

See the first look at Troy's return in the Fear the Walking Dead teaser here, and see the just-revealed new images from the back half of the final season below.

Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes air Sundays this fall on AMC and AMC+.

