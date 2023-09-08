New episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Fear the Walking Dead will premiere Sundays on AMC+.

AMC+ has clarified the day and time new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on the streaming service this fall. The network made episodes of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead available to stream early for AMC+ subscribers, with episodes dropping one week ahead of their linear airing on the AMC channel (with the exception of the simulcast series finale). Early access shifted from seven days to three for Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Dead City as new episodes became available on AMC+ on Thursdays, followed by their cable premieres Sunday nights on AMC.

AMC+ customers will continue to access episodes of Daryl Dixon and Fear early — but now on Sundays instead of Thursdays. On Twitter/X, AMC+ support confirmed that new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (starting September 10th) and Fear the Walking Dead (starting October 22nd) will premiere at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT Sundays on AMC+ and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

You will still be able to watch #DarylDixon early on AMC+. New episodes premiere Sundays beginning at 3am ET/12am PT. — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) September 7, 2023

The streamer also confirmed that all six episodes of Daryl Dixon — not just Sunday's series premiere — will be available on AMC+ after 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sundays, as will the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in October.

The final season of #FearTWD will premiere on AMC+ on October 22 beginning at 3am ET/12am PT. — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) September 7, 2023

AMC previously stated that Daryl Dixon early access would begin Thursday, September 7th, but that changed in recent days when the official episode schedule confirmed that episodes would premiere Sundays on both AMC and AMC+. According to AMC, subscribers will have exclusive access to TWD Daryl Dixon: Cast Diaries, "bonus episodes" that will stream each Thursday on AMC+ following the Sunday premieres. (The first Daryl Dixon: Cast Diaries episode will be available on-demand this Thursday, September 14th, following the September 10th premiere.)

Viewers can tune in this Sunday for AMC's "A Night With Norman" (Une Nuit Avec Norman), a Norman Reedus doubleheader featuring back-to-back premieres of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Ride With Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode Release Schedule



Episode 101: "L'âme Perdue" – Premieres on Sunday, September 10th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 102: "Alouette" – Premieres on Sunday, September 17th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 103: "Paris sera toujours Paris" – Premieres on Sunday, September 24th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 104: "La Dame de Fer" – Premieres on Sunday, October 1st on AMC and AMC+



Episode 105: "Deux Amours" – Premieres on Sunday, October 8th on AMC and AMC+



Episode 106: "Coming Home" – Premieres on Sunday, October 15th on AMC and AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8B Episode Release Schedule



Episode 807 — Premieres on Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+



Episode 808 — Premieres on Sunday, October 29th, on AMC and AMC+



Episode 809 — Premieres on Sunday, November 5th, on AMC and AMC+



Episode 810 — Premieres on Sunday, November 12th, on AMC and AMC+



Episode 811 — Premieres on Sunday, November 19th, on AMC and AMC+



Episode 812 (Series Finale) — Premieres on Sunday, November 26th, on AMC and AMC+

