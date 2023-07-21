All eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are now streaming exclusively on AMC+. Rival Hulu had the rights to the first seven seasons of the AMC series, but with those rights expiring in June, the show has returned to the network's own streaming service. And during the Walking Dead Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, AMC shared a retrospective teaser (above) to announce that all episodes of the Walking Dead spin-off are available for binging on AMC+. It was also revealed when the remaining six episodes of Fear's eighth and final season premiere on AMC and AMC+: October 22nd.

Titled "The End Is the Beginning," the 90-second retrospective looks back at a journey that traveled from Los Angeles, to Mexico, to Texas, to Georgia. It's a journey that ends with the Fear the Walking Dead series finale slated to air November 26th.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 1

The companion series to The Walking Dead, is set in LA at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2

Fear the Walking Dead returns at sea, aboard the Abigail, but is water safer than land?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3

Families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world's end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 4

We see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes – the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead. The characters' immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5

The group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6

This season explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Just Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8

The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead kicks off with the first six episodes following Morgan and Madison's plans to rescue Mo from PADRE, and seven years later — Morgan, Madison and the rest of the people they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting everyone's belief in a better world is the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — a now eight-year-old Mo.



Fear the Walking Dead returns with its final episodes Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.

