First Lupin Part 3 Clip Released by Netflix

Netflix is holding their annual Tudum presentation today, and they're releasing some great sneak peeks at most of their upcoming films and TV series that they plan to release this year and over the next few years. We've already gotten a brand new tease for the streaming service's final season of their hit series You with a brand new video from Penn Badgley, and now they have released a brand new clip for another one of their hit series. During the Tudum presentation, Netflix released a brand new clip for Lupin Part 3 that shows what will happen next for Omar Sy's Arsène Lupin.

You can check out the first clip for Netflix's Lupin Part 3 below.

What is Netflix's Lupin about?

Netflix describes Lupin as follows, "Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family."

"If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I'm French, I said Lupin," Sy previously told the New York Times. "He's playful, he's clever, he steals, he's surrounded by women. Plus, he's a character who plays characters. For an actor, he's the best. Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture. Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on 'Lupin.'"

"It's the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions," Sy continued. "I'm always interested in fatherhood. It's not easy, and you don't know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that's the true meaning of life, what makes us human."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Lupin Part 3 as we learn about them and you can watch the first two parts of the series on Netflix right now.

Lupin Part 3 arrives on Netflix on October 5th!

What do you think about the Lupin Part 3 clip? Are you excited to see Omar Sy return in the Netflix series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!