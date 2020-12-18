The Flight Attendant Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

✖

The second season for one of HBO Max's first original hits is now boarding! Since premiering last month, The Flight Attendant has been generating a lot of buzz over at HBO Max, acting as the first starring vehicle for Kaley Cuoco since The Big Bang Theory ended. Fans are flocking to the entertaining mystery series and HBO Max is looking to capitalize on its success. On Friday, the streaming service announced that Cuoco's series had been renewed for a second season.

In addition to starring in The Flight Attendant, Cuoco also serves as one of the show's executive producers. The series follows Cuoco's character after she wakes up with a dead man in a strange hotel room, and no memory of what happened. Cuoco's Cassie will be returning for Season 2, but the character will be on a "new adventure," so it's unclear who else will be back.

The first season also starred Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max. "We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

The first season of The Flight Attendant consisted of eight episodes, all of which are now available on HBO Max.

Have you been enjoying The Flight Attendant? Are you looking forward to Season 2? Let us know in the comments!