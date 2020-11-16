Food Network Made a Real-Life Candy Land

✖

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Hasbro board game with the same name, Food Network officially launched Candy Land Sunday night, a new cooking game show crafted for those with a sweet tooth, or two. As the six-episode mini-series demands, Food Network when all-out when it comes to the set the show takes place on, making a set piece that's nearly entirely edible, an arrangement that'd even make Willy Wonka jealous.

There are massive giant candy canes in the Peppermint Forest, pillow-sized gumdrops near the Gumdrop Mountains, a massive gingerbread house, and plenty of lollipops for all involved. Like the game, the contestants in the game must advance to King Kandy's Castle, and the first team to do so — at least in this instance — receives a massive cash prize of $25,000.

You're in for a treat... @KChenoweth is hosting #CandyLand, an EPIC sweets competition that brings the iconic game to life 🍭🍬🍫 It’s coming up NEXT at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/haQBZxMMwn — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) November 16, 2020

Fans expecting to see savory dishes here need not hold their breath as contestants are tasked with foraging the set to come up with the ingredients to make their culinary masterpieces. They then present their items to judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira, who offer critiques on creativity, technical execution, and inclusion of available candies. Emmy-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth hosts all six episodes.

"Candy Land is what the world needs right now — oh, and also sugar," Chenoweth said in a statement announcing the series.

Food Network's synopsis for the new game show can be found below.

"Chenoweth welcomes the players to Candy Land before presenting the teams with their first challenge to create never-before-seen mystical and magical creatures. Each team must present their work of art to judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira to see whose time in Candy Land has come to an end. Other episodes feature the teams designing inventive and edible means of transportation for the citizens of Candy Land, creating beautiful upgrades for the town squares within each land, and a final challenge with the last teams standing thinking outside the box to deliver a one-of-a-kind gift that will need to impress King Kandy."

New episodes of Candy Land air on Food Network every Sunday at 9/8 p.m. Central.