FOUR Fast & Furious TV Shows Officially In the Works (With Vin Diesel Involved)

The Fast Saga may be ending on the big screen, but Fast and Furious is now racing toward TV. The future of the franchise was unclear for quite some time after Fast X released in 2023, with talk at various points about there being either one or two movies left to wrap things up. It’s since been confirmed that it will end with Fast Forever, which is releasing in 2028, and that title is particularly apt given the latest news about where the series is going.

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During the NBCUniversal presentation at Upfronts, Vin Diesel joined host Jimmy Fallon on stage to announce that Fast & Furious is coming to Peacock, saying: “Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe.” Diesel will return as an executive producer, though it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be involved in an acting capacity as Dominic Toretto. However, it does seem plausible (if the character survives), since he specifically mentioned audiences wanting more of the legacy characters, saying:

“For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe.”

What We Know About Fast & Furious’ Future

Image via Universal

If the idea of FOUR Fast & Furious shows seems insane (and the kind of thing deserving of the Peep Show meme), then it should be noted that it’s possible Vin Diesel misspoke. Variety reports that while the actor said four, they spoke with someone who had knowledge of the situation and said there is actually only one series in development. That would certainly make more sense, but it remains to be seen whether that’s the case (Deadline notes from its sources that one show is set up at Peacock, with others in various stages of development across Universal Television).

As it stands, we know there is a live-action show in development for Peacock, with Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman (who worked together on Shades of Blue) serving as co-showrunners and co-writing the pilot. No story, timeline, or casting details have been revealed.

Jumping to TV isn’t anything new for the franchise, with the animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers previously released on Netlix. And while four would be highly ambitious, one live-action series is hardly a surprise, since it’s now commonplace for most franchises to operate across live-action movies and TV shows.

Elsewhere, there are still plans for more Fast & Furious movies beyond the release of Fast Forever. After Dwayne Johnson’s return as Hobbs in Fast X, it was announced that he would star in the spinoff movie Hobbs & Reyes, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as the villain alongside Johnson. However, there hasn’t been much movement on that front, so it’s unclear what’s happening with it. Similar is true of a standalone Fast & Furious movie that was reportedly in development as of 2024, while there has long been talk of a female-led spinoff that’s never materialized.

Those projects may well end up depending on the performance of Fast Forever: if it’s a box office hit, then Universal will no doubt want to capitalize and ensure it expands the IP on the big screen. If it underperforms, then streaming might be the way forward.

Fast Forever is scheduled to release in theaters on March 17th, 2028.