The DCU’s Harcourt Star Has a Peacemaker Theory That Makes Season 2’s Ending Even More Devastating (Exclusive)

Peacemaker Season 2 ended with a shocking twist. After finally finding peace and paving a new way forward personally and professionally, Christopher Smith was captured by Rick Flag Sr. and sent to Salvation, a dimension ARGUS is using as a prison for metahumans. The Season 2 finale ends with Chris alone and unable to return home. We see the distress he is clearly in, but the credits roll before we see how his friends react to the development. In particular, Chris started a romantic relationship with Emilia Harcourt, so fans would have been interested to see her response. Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland has a rather upsetting theory related to that, making the Season 2 finale all the more devastating.

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In an interview with ComicBook as part of her collaboration with Milk Bone (tied to the release of Supergirl this month), Holland offered her thoughts on how Harcourt would react to Chris’ sudden disappearance. “I just think likelihood number one is that she sort of, you know, she saw what Rick Flag was doing with Salvation and going through the to the different dimensions. She saw what he was doing and she started to piece things together towards the end there,” she said. “And so either she suspects that Chris is gone because of something to do with that, or likelihood number two is that he was trying to leave the whole time, like in season two. You see him, he keeps trying to say, ‘I’m the problem in my life – in everyone else’s life, I’m the common denominator. I need to take myself out of the equation so that everyone else can live a good, happy life.’”

Holland continued, “And so I think the second likelihood is that she thinks that she that she’s been abandoned, which was what she expected all along would happen if she opened her self up to love, if she actually became vulnerable, that that she would just be abandoned. And so I think it could be pretty likely that she just reverts back to an even worse version of her previous self because she feels like she really became vulnerable with Chris, and then he left her and just disappeared.”

Will the DCU Show How Harcourt Reacted to Chris’ Disappearance?

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Harcourt going through life believing her new boyfriend abandoned her on a whim would be tragic and have a profound emotional impact on the character moving forward. Harcourt spends most of Peacemaker hard-edged and closed off from others, as she’s mourning the loss of Rick Flag Jr. Dealing with something similar would likely cause Harcourt to go back to her old tendencies, which would probably take a toll on her mental health — especially if she was under the impression Chris willingly left their home dimension to be somewhere else. For DC fans, that would be incredibly sad to see, particularly after all the growth Harcourt went through as a member of the 11th Street Kids.

It’ll be interesting to see if DC Studios ever confirms one of Holland’s two theories. There currently are no plans for Peacemaker Season 3, though James Gunn has said Salvation will play a key role in the overarching DC Universe story moving forward. Considering the cliffhanger nature of the Peacemaker Season 2 ending, this is a thread that will have to be picked up in some other DC Studios project — but where remains to be seen. Man of Tomorrow won’t address Chris’ fate, meaning audiences will likely have to wait until 2028 or later. There’s also no telling if other Peacemaker characters have a future in the DCU moving forward, though the creation of the Checkmate agency implies they will. If Harcourt shows up again, there will likely be some reveal of how she’s handling Chris’ disappearance.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland explained why she was so excited to be partnering with Milk Bone, emphasizing the importance of Krypto in the DCU thus far, calling Kara Zor-El’s relationship with her dog “the heart of [Supergirl].” “I think probably it’s the relatable. Almost every person has had a relationship to an animal. And additionally, I think that there’s a certain innocence to all animals because they are just a little there. You can’t expect them to understand the world in the same way that humans do, and so you give them a lot more grace than you probably do your boyfriend or girlfriend or your brother or something like that, you know?” she said. “So they just have a listen to them, like a little child or something that you, you have a hard time not forgiving them, all of their faults and, you know, giving them all kinds of treats, you know, Milk Bone treats, for instance, when they’ve done, it’s even when they’ve done terrible things because you just want them to be happy. I don’t know, it’s just they’re they’re just these wonderful, like, bundles of joy.”

Holland is right in calling Milk Bone the perfect partner for DC Studios right now. Krypto doesn’t have a ton of screen time in Supergirl, but his presence looms large over the story; Kara jumps to action when Krypto is poisoned by Krem of the Yellow Hills, and she spends the film in a race to save the lovable dog’s life. It’s a strong emotional hook that gives Supergirl some weight, pulling a page out of the John Wick playbook to get audiences immediately invested in the story and the characters. Whenever a cute animal is in peril, viewers have a powerful response. Krypto was a scene stealer in last summer’s Superman, so it was smart to bring him back for Supergirl.

With Milly Alcock returning for Man of Tomorrow, fans should expect to see even more of Krypto as the DCU pushes forward. It’ll be interesting to see how the dog factors into next summer’s Superman follow-up. The film is balancing a lot of characters, including Supergirl and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, but a veteran director like Gunn should be able to find a way to make it work. As Brainiac descends upon Metropolis, Krypto will surely be lending a helping hand to his family.

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