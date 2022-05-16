✖

It came down to the wire, but FOX Entertainment has renewed The Resident and 9-1-1 for sixth seasons. The fates of 9-1-1 and The Resident were up in the air earlier in the day, when the series' focusing on first responders and health care workers weren't included in FOX's 2022-2023 programming slate of returning and new shows for the network's Upfronts presentation. Deadline reports the negotiations between FOX and 20th Television were completed before FOX's 4 p.m. ET Upfronts start time so they could be included for advertisers. Since the negotiations weren't done by Sunday night, FOX had to exclude The Resident and 9-1-1 from its 2022-2023 programming slate that went wide Monday morning.

While fans waited to hear the fates of The Resident and 9-1-1, the latter's spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star was among the shows renewed. "We are in good-faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident]," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during FOX' Upfronts call Monday morning. "Based on the long history with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape. We adore [co-creator/EP] Ryan [Murphy] and are so pleased that Lone Star is locked and loaded."

"FOX Entertainment enters the Upfront – a week literally built for broadcasters to align with advertisers – as the only company, no matter the platform, with advertising at its core. Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we're proud that this too is proof of FOX's differentiation," said Collier. "As you'll see during our presentation, building barriers between our best content and our brand-partners simply isn't our business model."

With its fifth season concluding tonight, The Resident continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients' health. The series stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Bruce Greenwood, Jane Leeves and Jessica Lucas. Executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, and Antoine Fuqua.

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi. 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.