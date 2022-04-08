FOX Renews Fan-Favorite New Series for Season 2

As the current TV season enters its final stretch, networks are busy deciding which of their shows to bring back for the upcoming fall and winter slates, and which shows to cancel. Fox made an important decision regarding its programming this week, opting to renew one of its newest hits for an additional season. The Cleaning Lady, the thriller starring Daredevil alum Elodie Yung, is officially coming back.

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady for Season 2 on Thursday, which shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise for those who have looked at the numbers. According to Deadline, The Cleaning Lady is one of the five biggest freshman dramas from the 2021-22 season and Fox’s highest-rated drama premiere in the last two years.

The Cleaning Lady is also posting big numbers in streaming viewership, which is an increasingly important factor when determining the success of a young show. The series has the top multi-platform audience for a new Fox show this season and is the most-streamed Fox debut ever on Hulu. The March 14th season finale dipped only slightly in live viewing from the series premiere but added 900,000 additional viewers in Live+3 Day viewing on streaming platforms.

Yung stars in The Cleaning Lady alongside Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Shiva Negar. Miranda Kwok developed the series for Fox and Melissa Carter serves as showrunner. Both Kwok and Carter executive produce the series with Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Entertainment.

“The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues-something we’re proud to say is one of FOX’s long-time calling cards-and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast,” Thorn continued. “Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

