ABC Renews Two Fan-Favorite Series

ABC has renewed two fan-favorite series in preparation for its summer lineup. Judge Steve Harvey and Bachelor in Paradise have been renewed for Seasons 2 and Season 8, respectively. Premiere dates for each show will be announced at a later date, according to reports. The news comes as part of the bigger announcement from ABC about upcoming programming, which will kick off the summer season on May 25th.

Other programming announced by ABC includes a Martha Stewart special The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart in which the lifestyle guru will sell pieces from her own collection and home. The American Rescue Dog Show will feature comedians Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore hosting a two-hour special competition of rescue dogs. Both programs will air on May 25th, starting at 8 pm ET.

New and returning summer programming from ABC will include Elizabeth Banks’ returning game show Press Your Luck and Kelly Ripa’s new family generational quiz game show Generation Gap being paired (July 7th). Phsyical comedy game show The Final Straw will premiere days later (July 10th). Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid will serve as lead-in and follow-up to Final Straw.

The Bachelorette will return on July 11th, with Frankie and Kevin Jonas premiering their new competition series Claim to Fame afterward. That show will challenge “12 celebrity family members to step out of their famous relative’s shadow and conceal their identity for the chance to win $100,000.”

In Judge Steve Harvey, “Steve Harvey welcomes a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom, from small claims to big disputes.” The show is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers. Myeshia Mizuno is showrunner and executive producer.

The Bachelor in Paradise spinoff series brings back “Contestants from the Bachelor and Bachelorette from previous seasons [to] have another chance to fall in love in Bachelor in Paradise with other previous contestants”. The show is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are executive producers.

ABC’s summer programming block will premiere on May 25th. Check Variety for full details.