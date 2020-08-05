Freeform Cancels Siren After Season 3

✖

The current season of Siren, the mermaid drama on Freeform, will be its last, as the network annoucned today that the series will not be picked up for a fourth run. The move may come as a surprise to fans, as the series remains Freeform's most-watched series in linear ratings and, just last season, was the network's most-watched show. No reason was given for the cancellation, although the series did experience a double-digit ratings drop between seasons two and three, as noted by Deadline, who first broke the news of the cancellation. Season three averaged 13% fewer viewers than season two.

The show goes out with a bang, as the final episode saw the series' heroes banding together against various groups of mermaids to save the town of Bristol Cove from destruction -- but it also goes out (as so many shows do) on a cliffhanger. In the final moments of May's season (now series) finale, human character Ben (Eric Roe) was seen floating in the water, his fate unclear.

After the battle of the finale, it seems likely that any follow-up would have had Ryn (Eline Powell) ruling the merpeople, after she managed to surprise Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale), who wanted to wipe humanity from the face of the earth, with a significant force that stopped her plot in the finale.

In the series -- which launched with strong ratings and more than a little fanfare in 2018 -- the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben and Maddie must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there? Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, who both serve as executive producers.

In Season Three, Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.

Siren stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.

