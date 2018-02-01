Freeform’s Mermaid TV Series ‘Siren’ Gets First Teaser

Freeform has released first teaser for its upcoming mermaid horror-drama series, Siren.

The series follows the story of Bristol Cove, a small town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, but as the teaser shows, those mermaids aren’t exactly of the kind The Little Mermaid or helpful Aquamarine variety. The mermaids in Siren are more on the scary side, complete with claws and teeth. You can check out the teaser above.

The show, which will debut on March 29th with a 2-hour premiere, stars The 5th Wave‘s Alex Roe as Ben, a marine biologist who is drawn to a mysterious new girl in town, Game of Thrones‘ Eline Powell as Ryn. Of course, there’s more to Ryn that it would seem. The strange young woman has a deep, dark secret. You can check out the official synopsis for Siren below.

In the epic tale, the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there? “Siren” is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.

Siren premieres on Freeform Thursday, March 29th at 8/7c.