Friday Night In with The Morgans to Discuss Race and Systemic Racism with Colman Domingo and Yvette Nicole Brown

Friday Night In with The Morgans, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's at-home talk show launched amid the coronavirus pandemic, will "talk, listen and reflect" with guests Colman Domingo and Yvette Nicole Brown during an hour-long episode June 12. After the couple decided not to air last week's episode of Friday because it was "no longer indicative of the conversations we need to be having right now," Friday's all-new special extended episode of Night In will welcome Domingo, who plays zombie apocalypse survivor Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, and Walking Dead super-fan and Talking Dead guest host Brown for an "open and honest" discussion about race and systemic racism.

"We created this whole show to be a light hearted distraction from what was going on in the world, with the lock down orders, or quarantine," Mrs. Morgan said in a June 5 video message published on social media. Added Mr. Morgan, "Now is not the time for a distraction. Our country needs our full attention."

The couple added they're "committed to learning how to be active allies" and reaffirmed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Listen. Reflect. Act. Join the Morgans this Friday for an hour-long conversation with their friends @YNB and @ColmanDomingo about race and systemic racism. #BlackLivesMatter #FridayNightInWithTheMorgans pic.twitter.com/BllvXvSbF9 — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) June 11, 2020

"We had talked [with AMC] for a couple years about maybe doing something together in the reality world, but we just couldn't figure out what it would be," Morgan, who plays Negan on AMC's The Walking Dead, previously told TV Insider. "I had just done an episode of Talking Dead and we had done it in this new style like we're doing right now — Zoom or Skype or whatever it is — and I was listening to Howard Stern coming back from a drop-off of masks that Hilarie had just made for the hospital. And it dawned on me that there's maybe something that we could do to shine a light on people that were doing good, kind of talk to our friends who obviously we're not able to see right now, and kind of combine all of that."

Added Mrs. Morgan, "We just wanted to make a safe space [from COVID-19 news]. So we can create a safe space for other people to turn to, that's a valuable use of our energy right now."

New episodes of Friday Night In with The Morgans premiere Fridays at 10/9c on AMC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.