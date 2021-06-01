Friends Star Courtney Cox Recreates Iconic Dance With Ed Sheeran

✖

The Friends Reunion seemed to be a hit with fans, bringing us all back to Central Perk and revisiting some of our favorite moments from the hit series. That included some of Monica's classic moments from the show, of which there were many, but Courtney Cox decided to recreate one particularly amazing sequence from the show on social media, and she had some surprising help to bring it to life. During the original series, there is a great episode where Monica and Ross get to show the world their high school dance routine on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and Cox enlisted the help of Ed Sheeran to bring it to life.

The routine is gold, and it's no less entertaining all these years later. Sheeran goes all in, and seeing the chicken wing part still makes me chuckle. You can watch the full routine below, which included the caption "Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Cox has recreated several other great Monica moments on social too, including the moment where she wore a turkey on her head to make Chandler laugh (scaring Joey in the process).

The reunion included several returning favorite supporting characters too, but there were a few names missing, including Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband Mike during the last two seasons of these how. In a new interview, director Ben Winston explained why they couldn't include everyone in the special.

“Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members,” Winston told The Wrap. “So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”

“You know, we did invite some people who weren’t able to make it,” Winston said. “It’s a complicated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn’t fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff.”

Despite Rudd and Cole Sprouse not making it into the special, it was a pretty cool event, and you can check it out yourself now on HBO Max.

What did you think of the reunion? Let us know in the comments or you can always talk all things Friends with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!