Courteney Cox Recreates Friends Scene Of Monica Dancing With Turkey On Her Head For Thanksgiving

Though Thanksgiving episodes are a staple of Friends as a sitcom, there's one moment from the ten episodes based around the gluttonous holiday which is the time that Courteney Cox's Monica put a turkey on her head to make Chandler feel better. Even though it has been twenty two years since that episode aired, it continues to follow Cox everywhere she goes, an with the easy of the internet at the fingertips of all the Friends fans around the world, a gif can easily be sent to her on every platform. Apparently that has been happening and in order to appease the fans, Cox took to Instagram to recreate the moment and to ask everyone to stop posting it.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day," Cox begins in the video. "I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more g*****n gif with that turkey on my head dancing like a f***ing fool, I'm just gonna snap. So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of thanksgiving, here ya go, hope it makes ya happy." The post then reveals her recreating the iconic moment, sunglasses on the turkey and all.

In an interview a few years ago, the episode's writer Greg Malins confirmed that the turkeys were in fact fake but that the gag elevated it so that everyone thought it was real.

"We wanted --- I especially wanted --- a real turkey," Malins previously told EW. "Just because I wanted Matt to have to put his head into a turkey. The prop department did their due diligence, but it didn't exist. The biggest turkey ever for sale is not big enough to fit a human head. I remember them coming to us and saying, 'We have to build it.' So we made it out of foam....If you’ve got somebody with a turkey stuck to their head, how do you not have them dance? That’s Sitcom Writing 101 to me."

All 236 episodes of Friends are available now on HBO Max. Cox will reunite with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow for a reunion special with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The special will now be shot in March of 2021, a full year after it was initially planned to be filmed as it was originally going to be an HBO Max launch special.