Friends Fans Are Flipping Out Over Lady Gaga Covering Smelly Cat

HBO Max is pulling out all the stops for the publicity push for their Friends reunion special, which is now available to stream on the app. The special brings back the original cast to reconnect and reminisce on a replica of the show's sets, along with special appearances by various guests, many of whom have direct connections back to the original series. One who doesn't? Lady Gaga. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician joined original series star Lisa Kudrow for a cover of "Smelly Cat," the song memorably written and performed by Kudrow's onscreen alter ego Phoebe Buffay during the show's initial run.

It seems likely that the Gaga appearance, which takes place on an otherwise-empty set until they get some musical accompaniment in the back half, was one of the special segments that Kudrow hinted had been filmed early. It begins with Kudrow playing the song by herself before Lady Gaga enters to join in.

You can see it below.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened; pre-COVID, Kudrow performed the song on stage with Taylor Swift.

Predictably, fans of both Lady Gaga and Friends took to social media to spread the love. You can see some of our favorite examples below...!