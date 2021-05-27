Friends Fans Are Flipping Out Over Lady Gaga Covering Smelly Cat
HBO Max is pulling out all the stops for the publicity push for their Friends reunion special, which is now available to stream on the app. The special brings back the original cast to reconnect and reminisce on a replica of the show's sets, along with special appearances by various guests, many of whom have direct connections back to the original series. One who doesn't? Lady Gaga. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician joined original series star Lisa Kudrow for a cover of "Smelly Cat," the song memorably written and performed by Kudrow's onscreen alter ego Phoebe Buffay during the show's initial run.
It seems likely that the Gaga appearance, which takes place on an otherwise-empty set until they get some musical accompaniment in the back half, was one of the special segments that Kudrow hinted had been filmed early. It begins with Kudrow playing the song by herself before Lady Gaga enters to join in.
You can see it below.
'Smelly Cat' gets the @ladygaga cover it deserves on the #FriendsReunionhttps://t.co/gdoTQcpXYRMay 27, 2021
This isn't the first time something like this has happened; pre-COVID, Kudrow performed the song on stage with Taylor Swift.
Predictably, fans of both Lady Gaga and Friends took to social media to spread the love. You can see some of our favorite examples below...!
Second best
prevnext
This has to be the second best #SmellyCat after #PhoebeBuffay 's original.#LadyGaga just nailed it! 🔥#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/AWVUlUwwmk— Ταχίρ (@AliveToBeDead) May 27, 2021
Being themselves
prevnext
Gaga and Phoebe together performing Smelly Cat!!!! So sweet and such a cute interaction 🥰 2 women who were never afraid to be anything but themselves and have always been celebrated for that 💕 #FriendsReunion— ✨MIKEY✨ (@isthismichael) May 27, 2021
Wants an official release
prevnext
can y’all PLEASE add “smelly cat” to streaming services 😅😩 i love it SM @FriendsTV @ladygaga @LisaKudrow pic.twitter.com/dVhX8SYOME— taten 💭 (@itstatenb) May 27, 2021
SCREAMING
prevnext
We just screamed at the Smelly Cat guest— Dr Joanna Nadin (@joannanadin) May 27, 2021
Just shut it all down
prevnext
I just saw #LadyGaga sing #SmellyCat with #LisaKudrow on the #FriendsReunion .
Nothing’s going to top that this week. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ri1zHrWH5R— Marti Guzman (@MartiGuzman12) May 27, 2021
The highlight of my week
prevnext
@ladygaga dressed as Phoebe singing smelly cat in Central Perk is THE highlight of my week. #FriendsReunion— Jac♡ (@JaxHMUA) May 27, 2021
Mind blown
prevnext
This friends reunion IS BLOWING MY MIND they really brought Lady Gaga to sing smelly cat😭😭— Ari (@aonsurez323) May 27, 2021
Happy to be alive
prev
DID NOT KNOW THAT LADY GAGA AND LISA KUDROW SINGING SMELLY CAT WAS WHAT I NEEDED BUT IT WAS AND I AM HAPPY TO BE ALIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/xNTnt8flRj— April (@cle_april) May 27, 2021