Full Circle Trailer: Steven Soderbergh's New Max Series Features Star-Studded Ensemble

Full Circle is a new original series debuting on Max, the new home of HBO Max, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, and its first trailer features some of the show's all-star cast. Full Circle is a six-episode series that features an investigation into a botched kidnapping, that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Soderbergh is a prolific filmmaker, known for movies such as Erin Brockovich, the Ocean's movies, Traffic, and much more.

Some of that star-studded cast includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid. Joining Steven Soderbergh is Ed Solomon as writer and executive producer. Full Circle is executive produced by Soderbergh, Solomon, and Casey Silver.

Max Reveals New User Profiles

Warner Bros. Discovery is getting ready to release its brand new streaming service that is set to combine HBO Max and Discovery+, and everyone is ready to see what's next. The combined streaming service will be called Max, removing HBO from the name while adding a bunch of series from Discovery+. Max will arrive with all of Warner Bros. Discovery's catalog of films and series, which includes the streaming debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Avatar: The Way of Water. With the release of Max coming so soon, you would think that the company would start releasing things that the app will come with, like profile avatars, and you would be right. Warner Bros. Discovery revealed all of the profile avatars that will come with the service and its features, from The Last of Us to Sesame Street.

According to a previous report, Max will debut with the same pricing that HBO Max already has. That includes the $10 ad-supported tier. Max is expected to cost $16 for no ads. A third tier costs $20 and offers better video quality and other additional features.

"We're excited about the fact that we're going to take all of the Discovery content and put it together with the HBO Max content in a much better platform," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in the company's most recent quarterly earnings call. "But the key to this company is, as a storytelling company, we have this diversity....We have the ability to pick from all of these different baskets to build really what may be most important for us, which is a successful and profitable streaming business. That HBO Max, whatever we call it on the launch, is a product that we take around the world and that has a real impact on how people consume content. We believe in it because we believe we have the best menu of content, the best portfolio, the best quality. And we're curating now in a way that's having an impact on America."