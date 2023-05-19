Dawson's Creek Star Reveals Reboot "Discussions" Have Happened

We live in an era of reboots, remakes, and legacy sequels, so it's safe to say that every movie or show you love from childhood has at least had some preliminary return discussions at some point. Everything is on the table for reboots in the time of IP, that includes the beloved teen dramedy Dawson's Creek. The hit series starring Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson is still adored by TV fans today, so of course there have been talks of rebooting it. Fortunately, those involved want to do right by the series, so no kind of remake has actually moved forward.

During an interview at Cannes for the Kering Women in Motion talks (per Variety), Katie Holmes was asked about the possibility of more Dawson's Creek in the future. She confirmed that discussion have been had, but that the idea may not work today.

"There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience," Holmes explained. "There's a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today's world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today's world, I'm not sure."

As Holmes said, it isn't just figuring out how to tell that story in a modern era, it also has to do with the way the cast and creative team care about what they made. They want anything with the Dawson's Creek name to stand up to the original, and an idea with that kind of potential hasn't come around just yet.

"We've often talked about it," she added. "For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn't been something where people have said, 'This is the take on it.'"

Would you like to see some sort of Dawson's Creek reboot? Let us know in the comments!