How Fuller House Said Goodbye to Aunt Becky After Lori Loughlin’s Arrest

The cast of Fuller House had to deal with the loss of Aunt Becky after actress Lori Louglin was charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, stemming from her involvement in the college admission scandal that was revealed last year. The Netflix series featured Aunt Becky and her husband Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, in a prominent role for the Full House revival, but Loughlin did not return for the fifth and final season. Loughlin has since pleaded guilty to the charges and is awaiting her sentencing, all while the final season of Fuller House has now debuted on the streaming service. Now fans are wondering how the show would address Aunt Becky’s exit as well as how it would affect Uncle Jesse.

Netflix released the final batch of Fuller House episodes on Tuesday, bringing the story that began with Full House to a close. D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy all got married in a triple wedding that they’ve been planning for some time, but Aunt Becky wasn’t around for the festivities. As Uncle Jesse explains in the finale, her absence is due to circumstances surrounding her mother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the finale, titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself,” Jesse is trying to turn a playdate into an investigation to figure out which child bit his daughter. When he reveals his plot to D.J., she asks if he ran the idea by Aunt Becky yet.

“Becky is in Nebraska helping out with her mother,” Uncle Jesse explains. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

Strangely enough, a very similar explanation was used on Loughlin’s other series, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, to explain the absence of her character Abigail.

Netflix released the second half of Fuller House‘s final season on Tuesday, so the entire series is now available to stream on the service. You can check out the official synopsis for the final season below.

“In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. In Fuller House’s fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie’s new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.”

What did you think of the final episodes of Fuller House? Are you disappointed to see it come to a close? Let us know in the comments!