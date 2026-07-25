Futurama Confirms Major Crossover With Cancelled Netflix Series Fans Waited Years to See

Futurama is now in the works on returning to Hulu with a brand new season of the revival series, and it has been confirmed that it’s going to have a major crossover episode with a cancelled Netflix series that fans have been waiting years to see. Futurama is gearing up for the debut of its last confirmed full season of the revival series with Hulu next month, and it seems like the team has gone all out for the occasion as the series is changing up things as it heads into the future.

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Futurama took the stage during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend, and revealed the first full look at what to expect from Season 14 of the animated series. But there was also something very intriguing confirmed during the panel as well as series creator Matt Groening confirmed that this new season will also feature a full crossover with one of Groening’s other extended universe animated shows, Disenchantment. There’s even a small glimpse teased to be revealed during the trailer.

Futurama Season 14 Teases New Disenchantment Crossover Episode

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Disenchantment had a much different kind of path than seen with Matt Groening’s other major series The Simpsons and Futurama. Telling its story across three seasons separated into five different parts (and 50 episodes in total), Disenchantment ultimately had a short but very strong run with Netflix. The end of the series seemed to come under its own terms, but it was clear that there seemed to be lots of potential to bring the series and its world back for much more someday. Even more so when it was confirmed to take place in the same timeline.

Disenchantment had a few fun connections to Futurama through a couple of Easter Eggs that fans had spotted during its run before it came to an end a few years ago, and we’ll see them come to fruition soon enough. It was confirmed that we’ll be seeing an official crossover episode between the two shows as part of this coming season, and Disenchantment co-showrunner Josh Weinstein even confirmed on social media that this latest trailer even has a glimpse of the crossover itself.

How Will Futurama and Disenchantment Crossover?

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Futurama Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu on August 3rd with its first two episodes, and new episodes will then be released on a weekly basis through the rest of the Summer. It’s yet to be revealed exactly when this crossover will hit during the season, but there’s a lot to look forward to otherwise. Guessing by the looks of the trailer, they’ll be using the time machine once more to move backward in time to where they’ll fully crossover with the Disenchantment universe.

If it’s anything like the Futurama crossover episode on The Simpsons, “Simpsorama,” it will be a fun outing featuring the extended Disenchantment cast that briefly brings them back to screens. It’s a fun way for another cancelled Groening series to come back, and thankfully Futurama isn’t over yet either. It will be continuing with three extended length specials now in the works for Hulu, and the first of these new specials will be making its debut next year.

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