Hulu’s Best Sci-Fi Show Confirms Return Date With Big Schedule Change

Hulu’s best science fiction series is coming back for a new season later this Summer, and it has finally set a release date for its next season with a big change to its release schedule. It’s going to be a great Summer for Hulu as animation fans have quite a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Their revivals of classic animated series have been absolute hits, and two of them are coming to the streaming service one after the other. , and Futurama just confirmed its own August return.

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Hulu has officially announced (via Collider) that Futurama‘s revival will be returning for Season 14 on August 3rd, but it will be getting a change to its release schedule. Rather than the batch release of all of its episodes seen with the release of Season 13, and with releases like the King of the Hill revival, Futurama Season 14 will be returning to a weekly episode release format. That means fans will be getting to see a lot of Futurama over the rest of the Summer.

Courtesy of Hulu / 20th Television Animation

Futurama Season 14 will be premiering with Hulu on August 3rd, and will be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis. It’s yet to be revealed what fans can hope to see in the new season, but Futurama producer David X. Cohen teased some big moments coming for Zoidberg speaking to ComicBook last year, “We have I think, one of the most beautiful episodes in the history of the series coming next, again I don’t want to hype up next year too much, that involves a Zoidberg romance,” Cohen began. “I’m not going to say too much more, but I think it’ll be a fan pleaser, very moving episode. So Zoidberg is rising through the ranks in terms of what we can do with him.”

But that’s not all we can expect to see either as Cohen also noted how they approached the final episode of Futurama Season 14 as yet another potential series finale for the series. When asked by ComicBook as to whether it’s tough approaching a sixth finale, Cohen explained, “So yes, it’s getting much harder. Early on usually we would lean on Fry and Leela, what does their future hold? Now that we know a little bit more about that, we want to keep that bittersweet tone. I never want to say we’re gone forever. I like to think the characters live on whether we’re seeing them or not. But I do like to end on with some genuine emotion.”

Is Futurama Season 14 Going to End the Series?

Courtesy of Hulu / 20th Television Animation

Cohen then dropped a concrete tease that Futurama Season 14’s finale is going to showcase a new look at Fry’s childhood, “So next year we do delve a bit into Fry’s childhood, which is another area that has been pretty emotional I think in some other episodes. I think it works pretty nicely.” Hulu originally picked up Futurama for Season 13 and 14 after the success of the first two seasons of the revival, but a potential future has yet to be confirmed.

The cast themselves are hoping for more of Futurama too as voice star Billy West told ComicBook, “I always say we are hopeful waiting to hear if they want to pick it up again for another season. And if they want to do that, I’m so there. And if not, I’m going to run away. I’m going to go traveling the world. What’s left of it.”

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HT – Collider