Futurama Season 14 Drops First Look Trailer for Hulu Return With More Specials Planned for Future

Futurama has dropped the first look trailer for Season 14’s debut with Hulu, and the animated series has announced even more major specials are now in the works. Futurama is now on the verge of releasing the final confirmed full season for the Hulu revival series. Originally debuting with Season 11 of the series, Futurama‘s revival was such a success that it was picked up for three more seasons in the time since. It seems like the future for the animated series is thankfully still moving forward even without a full season.

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Futurama Season 14 is making its debut with Hulu this August, and made a big shift from the way the revival has been dropping its episodes with the streaming service thus far with the intent of dropping its episodes on a weekly basis. But ahead of its premiere, Futurama announced during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that there are actually three extended length specials now in the works for the future too. Check out the trailer for Futurama Season 14 below.

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Futurama Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 3rd, and the first two episodes will be dropping the first week with the others dropping on a weekly basis from that point on. This is a change from the release schedule from the previous season of the revival that saw Season 13 drop every single episode at once, so thankfully fans will be able to enjoy it through the final weeks of the Summer heading into the Fall. But that won’t be all that there is to look forward to.

During the panel, Futurama has also announced that there are three new extended length episodes now in the works for a launch in the future. Deemed to be “XXXL-Sized,” the stories for these specials are largely kept under wraps. They will start releasing in 2027 with an Xmas inspired special to kick things off, but they are all in the midst of production as of the time of this writing. This does offer a promising new path into the future for the series even if it means there’s not necessarily another full season on the way.

Is Futurama Going to End With Season 14?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Futurama Season 14 was once again written with the idea that it might feature yet another series finale for the long running animated series. Speaking to ComicBook last year, Futurama executive producer David X. Cohen revealed just how tough it has been to craft the sixth series finale for the franchise overall, “Early on usually we would lean on Fry and Leela, what does their future hold? Now that we know a little bit more about that, we want to keep that bittersweet tone. I never want to say we’re gone forever.”

“I like to think the characters live on whether we’re seeing them or not. But I do like to end on with some genuine emotion,” Cohen revealed before teasing a little of that new finale, “So next year we do delve a bit into Fry’s childhood, which is another area that has been pretty emotional I think in some other episodes. I think it works pretty nicely.” Thankfully, it seems Futurama is continuing in any way it can.

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