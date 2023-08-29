Futurama Just Laid Out the Timeline of The Simpsons, Disenchantment

Futurama is back with a new season, and the show's revival has not wasted its big comeback. From new gags to wild adventures, Hulu's latest revival has kept fans hooked. This week, audiences were treated to another wild ride as "I Know What You Did Next Xmas" was released, and it was there Futurama took the time to quell questions about its universe.

To be specific, the new episode settled the question of whether Futurama is tied to Disenchantment. It seems Matt Groening's three big shows are all tied to the same world, and we know the definitive order they take in the timeline.

The whole thing came to light this week thanks to the Professor. We see the brainiac test out some new time-traveling tech, and it sends him back home from the future. During his trip, we see the Professor pass by the leads of Disenchantment including Bean, Luci, and Elfo.

By showing the gang in the future of Futurama, well – we know Disenchantment is set after the sci-fi comedy. This means the medieval plot comes after some sort of apocalyptic event smashes the shiny world of Futurama. As for The Simpsons, Futurama already settled the timeline conundrum in 2014 with "Simpsorama".

For those who don't remember the special, the crossover event followed Bender as he traveled to the past. It was there he traced DNA to Homer Simpson, and Bender believed he had to kill the man to prevent an issue in the 31st century. Ultimately, the pair become friends and settle the situation to save the future. Obviously, this episode revealed The Simpsons takes place in Futurama's past, and now we know Disenchantment is set in its future. So just as fans suspected, the Groening Universe really is all connected.

