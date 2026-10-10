Futurama Returns With Surprise Post-Credits Scene After Season 14 Finale – Watch

Futurama has officially ended another season of its revival run with Hulu, but it’s made a surprise return with a new post-credits scene revealing what happened after the final episode. Futurama had four successful seasons of its revival series with Hulu, but the animated series thankfully is far from over. The franchise has revealed that it’s now working on three new specials for Hulu, and has some more surprises in store. That includes a brand new post-credits scene for fans to enjoy after Season 14’s big finale.

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Futurama Season 14 ended on a finale that was written to be yet another potential series finale for the franchise before it was renewed for its new specials with Hulu. But while the final moments of the finale put a fun button on the final adventure, Futurama returned with a brand new post-credits scene as shared with fans during the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend to help bring the final episode to an even better conclusion. You can check it out below as shared by Hulu.

Futurama Finale Post-Credits Scene Teases the Show’s Future

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Futurama Season 14 marks the end of an era with Hulu as it’s (currently) the final full season of the TV series planned for the streaming platform. But it’s not the end of the franchise as there are three new specials now in the works. The first is currently scheduled to release with Hulu during the 2027 holiday window, and has been teased to be an X-Mas focused adventure. There’s even a brief tease at what to expect with a flying reindeer briefly seen as the Professor teases that it’s something to come.

Futurama showrunner David X. Cohen teased to ComicBook that this new special “…involves a big Bender romance with a snowman,” and that “You’ll believe it when you see it.” It was also teased to focus more on Fry’s childhood hopes and dreams for the holiday, and would be a way for the staff to officially say goodbye to the late Coolio following passing with a tribute to Kwanzaa Bot of some kind. But that’s not all that’s in the works for the show’s future as the other specials are teasing something big.

What’s Next for Futurama?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation / Hulu

As Futurama executive producers David X. Cohen and Claudia Katz explained to ComicBook, these new specials will be about 66 minutes each. So they won’t be as long as the previous feature length releases seen on DVD, but are being treated with the same amount of care, “Another way to look at it is basically it’s about the same amount of material as a season and we’re presenting it in a different way,” Cohen stated. “I think it could be quite exciting.” Even teasing that the third special would be following up a major theory fans have had for years too.

Futurama Season 14 was the biggest of the revival era yet. Not only did it end on what could have been yet another series finale for the long running franchise, but it also featured a crossover with Disenchantment on Netflix. This was a major team up between the two streaming services, and took quite a lot of time to put together. But with more Futurama still on the way, how do you like this new post-credits scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!