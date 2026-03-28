27 Years Ago, the Best Sci-fi Animated Series of All-Time Premiered (And It’s Even Better Now)

Matt Groening has one of the best animated series on television, as The Simpsons remains one of the longest-running episodic television shows in history. However, the truth is that The Simpsons isn’t even Groening’s best animated series, despite its overwhelming success. The Simpsons began airing in 1987 as part of The Tracey Ulman Show, and then ended up getting its own series in 1989 on Fox. The show has not been airing for 37 seasons, with over 800 episodes. However, 10 years after The Simpsons began its nearly four decades of dominance, Groening released a better show in 1999 called Futurama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Futurama debuted on Fox on March 28, 1999, and while it didn’t have the same success as The Simpsons, he is the superior animated series.

Matt Groening Debuted Futurama in 1999

Image Courtesy of Hulu

It was 27 years ago, on March 28, 1999, that Futurama debuted on Fox. The series was set up by showing a young man named Philip J. Fry (Billy West) working as a pizza delivery driver who accidentally falls into a cryogenic pod and ends up frozen until he is finally woken up on New Year’s Eve in 2999. He gets a job as a cargo delivery boy for his only living relative, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth. He also falls in love with Leela and becomes friends with an alcoholic robot named Bender. Joining Billy West in the voice cast was Katey Sagal as Leela, John DiMaggio as Bender, and Phil LaMarr in several roles.

What made the entire Futurama series so incredible was that Matt Groening demanded he have sole creative authority away from network executives, and then he hired a writing team that included three people with Ph.D.’s, seven with Masters degrees, and a total of over 50 years at Harvard. This was a smart sci-fi animated series, and while the humor was often slapstick ay heart, it took the sci-fi aspects of the series seriously.

Futurama was also very different from The Simpsons. While that series was a family comedy similar to The Honeymooners, Futurama was a strong satire that showed everyday life in the future with a parodical comparison to today’s real-life society. Groening used a lot of adult humor as well, with black comedy, off-color humor, surrealistic scenes, and self-depreciation, to deliver a quirky story about broken individuals doing the best that they can.

The first episode of Futurama started from the very beginning, with Fry delivering a pizza to Applied Cryogenics, where he was involved in the accident that froze him. When he woke up in the future, where he is assigned to the permanent career of a deliver boy, causing him to run away. It is Leela who is assigned to force him into the role, but by the end, she quits her job, saying she hates it, and she nad Fry join forces with Bender to go on the run as fugitives, looking for Farnsworth, who finally hires them to crew his spaceship. It was a brilliant premiere and set things up for what ended up as a groundbreaking animated sci-fi series.

Futurama Has Weathered Several Roadblocks to Remain Iconic

Image Courtesy of Hulu

While Futurama was a brilliant animated series, it never seemed to get good enough ratings to avoid cancelation. Fox canceled the series in 2003, after only four seasons. In 2008, the franchise was revived thanks to its advanced popularity on Adult Swim. This resulted in four direct-to-video movies. Comedy Central then picked it up and released two more seasons in 2010 and 2011 before they too canceled it. In 2023, Hulu came to the rescue and revived it again. The show has since had three 10-episode seasons on Hulu.

Despite its struggles to find an audience and stay on the air, critical reviews were always exemplary. The first season had an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 96% audience score. The second, third, and fourth seasons don’t have enough critic scores, but the audience scores remained high, sitting at 96%, 97%, and 96%, proving the people who watched it loved it. The two seasons on Comedy Central one again received praise, with a 92% and 86% RT score. The series also won multiple Annie Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards during those runs.

When Futurama returned to Hulu, it was back with a bang, hitting an 86% RT score in its first season back, although there was serious drop-off to a 64% second season score. That said, its third season back on the air showed Futurama art its highest of highs. The most recent season, premiering in 2025, has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics saying it maintains the same fun and great performances that made the original series so great.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!