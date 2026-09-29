Futurama Producers Confirm First Details for Hulu Specials After Finale (& One Finally Answers a Big Question)

Futurama Season 14 has come to an end, and the producers behind it all have opened up to ComicBook about returning to Hulu with new specials after the latest series finale. Futurama is in a strange place once more as while Hulu has not renewed it for another season like before, it has instead renewed the series for three more specials now in the works on an annual basis. The first of these new specials is coming next year, but there are some big plans for each of them.

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Speaking with Futurama executive producers David X. Cohen and Claudia Katz, ComicBook asked the two about these upcoming Futurama specials now in the works after the finale. The two of them revealed just how long each of these specials will be, and even teased that the third special will finally answer a question that fans have had about the “Other” for quite some time. But this first special in 2027 is going to go all out for the holidays.

Futurama Producers Teases New Hulu Specials

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“The first one’s a big holiday epic movie for holidays of 2027, and it involves a big Bender romance with a snowman,” said Cohen about the upcoming Futurama special hitting Hulu in 2027. “You’ll believe it when you see it.” But that’s not all as it will also be exploring Fry’s childhood hopes and dreams for X-Mas, and will also feature an official goodbye to Kwanzaa Bot following Coolio’s passing. As Cohen noted, it’s the team’s “emotional way of dealing with the character” and “dealing with the real life tragedy” of Coolio’s passing with a farewell.

When asked about the length of these coming specials, Katz confirmed they will be 66 minutes as “triple extra large” specials, “I would say they’re probably shy of a conventional animated movie.” To which the producer notes that it still leaves room for Futurama to potentially do a full animated feature production in the future. As Cohen further stated, “Another way to look at it is basically it’s about the same amount of material as a season and we’re presenting it in a different way. I think it could be quite exciting.”

Futurama to Finally Reveal “The Other”

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation / Hulu

Futurama has been playing with the idea of the “Other” ever since Leela was teased to be “the Other” by Nibbler back in “The Why of Fry.” Futurama Season 14 then brought it back in a seemingly joking way by revealing that there’s another other to be wary of. But when asked about this Cohen actually revealed that it’s all going to come back in the third special now being worked on despite the fact that it did start as a joke among the team at first. “It kind of started as a joke and end,” Cohen admitted.

“[B]ut if you’re excited about that, get ready for the third and final of the three specials that we’re now working on because that is going to really embrace that,” Cohen continued. “So we’re not done with that.” Futurama still has a lot more in the works despite the fact that it won’t be getting a full season of episodes with Hulu, so make sure to catch up with everything that has happened with four seasons now streaming exclusively with the service in the meantime.

What are you hoping to see in Futurama’s new specials? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!