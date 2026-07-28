Futurama Season 14 Drops New Sneak Peek Clip Ahead of Hulu Premiere – Watch Now

Futurama recently dropped a special early look for fans during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend, and now it’s been officially dropped online for fans everywhere to check out. Futurama is gearing up for its return to Hulu next week with a brand new season of its revival series, and there are going to be a lot of things planned for the episodes to come. Shaking up its release strategy once more, Futurama will be airing new episodes of the revival with Hulu through the rest of the Summer.

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Futurama Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu this August, and the series teased quite a lot of its plans during its special panel as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend. Not only did it reveal a full trailer online, it also debuted a special sneak peek of what is likely going to be one of the first couple of episodes. This sneak peek teases how Planet Express ends up growing hot dogs, and naturally that goes awry as quickly as you’d think. Check out the sneak peek below.

When Does Futurama Season 14 Come Out?

Futurama Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 3rd with its first two episodes. New episodes of the series will be then releasing on a weekly basis rather than dropping all at once like seen with the previous season. But unfortunately this is also the final full season of the revival that had been renewed with Hulu following the success of its first two seasons. But thankfully the show is still continuing in a new, but very familiar to fans, form heading into its future.

Futurama showrunner David X. Cohen also confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel that the show had been renewed, but not for a full season. Instead it will be continuing in three extended length, “XXXL-sized” specials. The first of these new specials will be X-mas themed (like some of the best episodes in the series’ history), and is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027. This is much like how Futurama came back through straight to DVD specials before its Comedy Central revival, so it’s bound to feel familiar to fans.

When Is Futurama Going to End?

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Futurama Season 14 was written to feature another series finale much like the end of many of the other eras of the franchise in the past. As the final full season of the series with Hulu, it’s likely that these upcoming specials many feature yet another kind of goodbye for the franchise. But then again, this would be the perfect way to keep the franchise going as it still has a ton of support from fans. Maybe they can even fully go into a feature film release someday too.

But Futurama is paying it forward with Matt Groening’s extended universe with this final full slate of episodes, however. Disenchantment ended its run with Netflix many years ago, and teased that it shared a universe with Futurama and existed somewhere within the overall timeline. It was also confirmed during the panel that a long awaited crossover between the two favorites would come this season, so it’s time to look ahead and see what’s next.

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