Hulu, FX Delays Highly-Anticipated Series to November Amid Actors' Strike

A Murder at the End of the World is now a murder at the end of the year. The FX series, which was set for a Hulu-exclusive premiere on August 29th, has been pushed to November. The seven-episode limited series is the first television show to move off its planned premiere date in the wake of the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) work stoppages — Hollywood's first double strike since 1960. Disney Entertainment has not yet announced when A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on FX on Hulu in November.

A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin (The Crown, Deadpool 3) as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen, Closer) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests — and before the killer takes another life.

(Photo: FX on Hulu)

Alongside Corrin and Owen, the cast includes Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Brit Marling (The OA), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Joan Chen (Marco Polo), Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician), Pegah Ferydoni (Almania), Javed Khan (Blackbird), Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon), Edoardo Ballerini (The Sopranos), Britian Seibert (The Knick), Christopher Gurr (The Blacklist), Kellan Tetlow (This Is Us), Daniel Olson (Mr. Robot) and Neal Huff (Mare of Easttown).

The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

Disney's FX pushing A Murder at the End of the World to the fall comes not long after Disney's Searchlight Pictures delayed Poor Things, its awards-season drama reteaming Oscar winner Emma Stone with The Favourite filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. Searchlight's Taika Waititi-directed Next Goal Wins, Searchlight's bodybuilder drama Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors, and Disney Animation's Wish could also be potentially delayed, according to a previous report from Bloomberg.

Other high-profile delays in recent days include Sony's Kraven the Hunter, its animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel, and the untitled Ghostbusters 4.