‘Game of Thrones’ Blu-ray Box Set Gets a Huge Amazon Prime Day Deal

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 Blu-ray box set generally runs around $100 to $120, but during Amazon Prime Day you can get it for only $75. Not surprisingly, that’s the lowest price it has ever sold for and the cheapest way to own the entire series on Blu-ray by a mile. Grab it here while supplies last.

This Game of Thrones box set contains every single episode of the show that has aired thus far in both Blu-ray and digital copies. It also includes over 30 hours of bonus features. Unless you’re willing to wait for the Seasons 1-8 box set, this is the one to get. As for 4K upgrades, only Season 1 is available in 4K at the moment, and it runs $45.

Another one of the big Blu-ray scores you can take advantage of for Prime Day is a $79.98 (55% off) deal on the 4K UHD Harry Potter 8-Film Blu-ray collection. Again, this is the lowest price ever offered for the set (by at least $50), and yesterday it was $160, so fans are going to go nuts for this deal. Grab it right here before they sell out.

From the official description:

“The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.”

“All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.”

