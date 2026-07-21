5 Sci-Fi Anime Masterpieces That are Perfect Binge-Watches

Science fiction in the anime world isn’t too hard to find, with many of the big shonen series routinely exploring technology, aliens, and various other elements that have made the genre become a hit across mediums. Unfortunately, what might be more difficult is finding a complete story that can be devoured in one sitting. Series like Cowboy Bebop, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Neon Genesis Evangelion require some serious time commitments thanks to housing dozens of episodes. Luckily, if you’re looking for anime properties that can be experienced, we have some amazing worlds for you to experience.

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5.) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a phenomenon following its release on Netflix that it resurrected the video game that helped birth it. Cyberpunk 2077, from CD Projekt Red, had a tough start thanks to glitches and bugs within its mainframe, but once the story of Lucy and David took hold amongst viewers, it helped to reinvigorate the game. Not only was the relationship between the doomed lovers a strong one, but the battle scenes and environments produced by Studio TRIGGER helped resonate amongst viewers. With ten episodes to its name, this anime remains an example of just how big modern anime can be. If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Edgerunners, you might want to start sooner rather than later, as Netflix is planning to return with a sequel later this year that returns to Night City. While it won’t focus on the original cast, it will still hold the same aesthetic and hopefully can hit the same heights as its predecessor.

4.) Pluto

netflix

Created by Naoki Urasawa, Pluto is a dark reimagining of the story of Astro Boy, the pint-sized superhero who is one of the earliest crime fighters in anime history. While the show has plenty of action, it routinely focuses on a murder mystery wherein an artificial detective attempts to get to the bottom of what is happening to some of the world’s most powerful automotons. Brought to life by Studio M2, Pluto is a riveting, thoughtful story that fully makes use of its futuristic setting while also striking at the heart of what it means to be human. Urasawa created anime masterpieces such as Monster and 20th Century Boys, proving his pedigree when it comes to all things anime, with Pluto easily standing right by their side. Totaling eight hour-long episodes, the series’ heartfelt installments and riveting story beats will have you binging through it faster than you might expect.

3.) Devilman Crybaby

Science SARU

Devilman Crybaby is animated by Science SARU, who fans might know for their work on Dandadan while also bringing to life the latest iteration of Ghost in the Shell. While this ten-episode Netflix anime doesn’t focus on a cybernetic future, it does tell the darkest story on the list here by leaps and bounds. Akira Fudo is your regular high schooler until he finds himself gaining the abilities of a demon, tearing apart the supernatural threats that are facing his world. While the fights alone are worth the price of admission, Crybaby takes a truly nihilistic approach to its story that you might not see ventured into by many other anime franchises on the market. Acting as a remake of the original Devilman series, you might find yourself shocked to see just how far this anime will go with its subject matter while making sure that you never grow attached to anyone who makes up the cast. Devilman Crybaby is an easy recommendation for those looking for a quick watch, but it is also a soul-shattering experience that might leave you feeling far worse than when you started it.

2.) FLCL

FLCL Production Committee

FLCL isn’t like any other anime on this list, or any other anime in existence period. While certainly dipping its toes into the world of science fiction, Fooly Cooly was able to create a world that had its fair share of humor thanks to its energetic characters. Easily the shortest series on this list, the original anime only contained six episodes as it followed its young protagonist Naota and the woman who crashed into his life, Haruko. Rather than simply focusing on a boy finding a mech suit or an extraterrestrial threat, FLCL became a legendary series thanks to incorporating countless anime elements into its episodes, while also creating an original story all its own. The fact that a good amount of time is spent on Naota attempting to stop things from bursting forth out of his forehead is the cherry on top when it comes to the best way to sell the series to newcomers. FLCL helped Adult Swim to become a major anime player when it landed in 2003, which certainly helped the programming block continue to explore this universe with the various sequels it commissioned.

1.) Akudama Drive

pierrot

What do you get when you slap together cybernetic mercenaries who are all attempting to free a prisoner while balancing out their problems with one another? You get Akudama Drive, the 2020 release with twelve episodes to its name that became a hit to this day. Fit to bursting with eye-popping battles, technological intrigue, and compelling characterization, the anime was based on a manga that had only been released months before. Luckily, Studio Pierrot was tasked with bringing this story to life, with the production house becoming well-known for the likes of Naruto, Black Clover, and Bleach. With no sequels and/or spin-offs to rely on, Akudama Drive is a one-and-done action adventure that earned its place on this list and easily receives our recommendation. The fact that this series took inspiration from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, which is often referred to as one of the director’s greatest films, helps to prove why anime fans have been attached to this series years after its original premiere.

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