Gillian Anderson Makes Surprise Return as Scully in LEGO Reveal: “Avengers: Doomsday for X-Files Fans”

Fans of The X-Files have a lot to be excited about these days thanks to the in-development X-Files series from Ryan Coogler, . At the moment, it’s not yet known whether beloved characters Mulder or Scully are set to be a part of it, but today fans got a welcome surprise when Gillian Anderson returned as Scully in a new LEGO reveal. That’s a pretty big deal, but @milkywaymolder put it perfectly when they said, “This is like the Avengers’ Doomsday for X-Files fans.”

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anderson reprised her famous role in a new reveal video for the LEGO X-Files set, which is based on the IDEAS set from Brent Waller, and in perfect X-Files fashion, the set is delivered to Scully’s hotel room in a mysterious briefcase. Anderson steps into Scully’s familiar shoes like the show ended yesterday, and upon building the set, witnesses its ascent towards the sky. It’s a perfect way to spotlight the set, especially since it features a UFO over the forest above Mulder’s office, and you can check it out in the video below.

Play video

Fans Are Over The Moon With Anderson’s Scully Return (And They Want More)

It didn’t take long for fans of the franchise and the character to lose their minds, and several quickly brought up the possibility of Anderson reprising her role in the new series. @FiresOfTruth wrote, “I am going to pretend this was filmed on the set of the new series”, while @Fbnkjydssx wrote, “practice for the coogler cameo iktr”.

Some fans couldn’t help but get a little emotional, with @cowboymulder writing, “i actually burst into sobs”, while others like @BADMANMEDIA credited LEGO for the perfect marketing, writing, “I want to believe” #Lego knows how to make me a customer SCULLY!!! #XFiles” Meanwhile @WhoPotterVian wrote, “Has to be one of the best LEGO sets ever. #LEGO #XFiles”.

One of our favorite reactions was from @LaBombetta76, who wrote, “Santa Claus, you’ve been warned”. Another great reaction was from @huffzqmy, who wrote, “What does she mean “i don’t REMEMBER you being so small’?????”

What’s Included In The New X-Files Set?

The new X-Files set is two main pieces that can either be displayed separately or on top of one another to create the full effect, with Mulder’s office on the bottom layer, a forest as the next layer, and a UFO as the very top piece flying over. The set is around 12 inches tall and 9 inches wide, and it looks truly impressive when it’s fully assembled.

Mulder’s office is full of all sorts of references and easter eggs from the show, including the I Want To Believe poster displayed on the wall. The forest area is filled with tall trees and a translucent bar in the middle to hold the UFO, and both sets stand out even when displayed separately.

This is a LEGO set after all, so it will include eight minifigures of favorites from the series. Those characters include Mulder and Scully, as well as Alex Krycek, Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Carl Busch, The Flukeman, and an alien. Mulder and Scully even have flashlights to recreate so many intense moments from the show.

The X-Files set will include 1,478 pieces and will retail for $199.99 when it goes up for sale on August 4th, though if you are a LEGO Insider, you can get it starting on August 1st. If you order between August 1st and August 10th, you’ll also receive the bonus set that recreates Scully’s Lab, and that features an exclusive minifigure of Scully in a lab coat.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!