Starbucks Surprised Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Didn’t Order Their Dragon Drink

HBO’s Game of Thrones is currently in its final season, which will deliver a conclusion to a storyline that kicked off in 2011. Each episode has been delivering audiences exciting and unexpected plot points, though social media has regularly pointed out elements of the episodes that the showrunners may have overlooked, with such details often taking priority over the actual story. The peculiar detail that stood out from this week’s episode is that, during a large banquet scene, fans noticed a contemporary coffee cup in the middle of the table, which likely wouldn’t have existed in Westeros. Starbucks saw this as a perfect opportunity to promote one of their products with a clever reference to the viral moment.

“TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” Starbucks shared on their Twitter account.

The cup appeared in front of Daenerys Targaryen, who is also known as the “Mother of Dragons.” Starbucks’ drink is described, “This tropical-inspired pick-me-up is crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors, handshaken with creamy coconut milk and ice and a scoop of real diced dragon fruit.”

While the cup clearly didn’t have Starbucks branding on it in the episode, most people on social media were quick to include the brand in their jokes mocking the moment. HBO offered their own statement, also opting for a humorous response on the matter.

HBO’s statement noted that it was a coffee cup from craft services, joking, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Producer Bernie Caulfield also offered his apologies on the matter during a recent interview.

“We’re sorry!” Caulfield shared with WNYC. “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Earlier this year, one fan spotted a character from an early episode who appeared to be wearing contemporary clothing in the background, which also went viral, though Caulfield noted that the work of costume designers and prop masters rarely leads to errors such as these.

“Prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000 percent,” the producer noted. “If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

With only two more episodes to go, we can’t help but wonder if the final installments will get a more thorough inspection to prevent similar mistakes from making the final cut.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

