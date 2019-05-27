Sophie Ellis-Bextor Had Her Game of Thrones Cameo Cut From Final Season

Game of Thrones‘ final batch of episodes had quite a lot of surprising celebrity cameos, but it sounds like one was left on the cutting room floor. In a post on Instagram earlier this month, British pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed that she was asked to be an extra in the season’s “The Long Night” episode, but that her appearance ultimately didn’t make it into the episode. The post, which you can check out below, features a series of photos of herself and husband Richard Jones in costume.

While Ellis-Bextor says that their appearances on the show didn’t actually make it into the episode, she reassures that experience was “so fun”, and that the pair “gave it their all” as members of the Northern army.

Ellis-Bextor is just one of several celebrities who was brought on to cameo in Thrones‘ final season. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney and Silicon Valley‘s Martin Star played men killed by Theon Greyjoy in the season premiere, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared in the penultimate episode. Even the show’s co-creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, factored into the background of episode 4’s now-infamous coffee cup scene. Surprisingly, one notable face who almost factored into the season was Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do,” Martin revealed in an interview earlier this year. “But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.”

“There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut,” Martin added. “I was a guest at Dany’s wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”

Are you sad that Ellis-Bextor’s Game of Thrones cameo didn’t make it into the episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!