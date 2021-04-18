Game of Thrones Creator George RR Martin Hints He's "Hugely Behind" on Winds of Winter

✖

Game of Thrones fans have been eagerly awaiting the next book in George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, for a decade now. The last book in the series, A Dance with Dragons, was published in 2011, but fans had begun to be hopeful that the wait for the next novel was almost over. Martin had in posts to his website over the past several months updated fans on progress, most recently noting in February of this year that he had written "hundreds and hundreds of pages of The Winds of Winter" in 2020, describing it as "the best year I've had [on the book] since I began it." However, a new update from the author suggests that any progress Martin had made has no given way to being "hugely behind".

In a new post titled "Not A Blogging", Martin writes about his general history with the concept of blogging and how his "Not A Blog" had become a blog and, with that, came obligation -- and apparently now delay.

"I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive," Martin writes.

It's worth noting that Martin does not directly reference The Winds of Winter and, realistically, he could be referring to any number of projects. As he goes on to note, he has a lot of projects in progress -- including a new five-year deal with HBO to create new Game of Thrones successor shows as well as non-Game of Thrones-related series for HBO and HBO Max. However, it's also not terribly difficult to guess that The Winds of Winter might indeed be one of the things he is behind on given the other projects on his plate.

While this update may be disappointing for A Song of Ice and Fire fans, for fans of the author more generally it's not all bad news. The one book that Martin does directly mention in the post is Pairing Up, a new book in his Wild Cards series which he indicates he is "close to delivering".

