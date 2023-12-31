Game of Thrones Creator Give Surprising Update on Animated Spinoffs in Development

Warner Brothers' Game of Thrones franchise is far from over. Though the main series last aired four years ago, many spinoffs are in development. On one hand, you have the live-action House of the Dragon, which recently wrapped production on Season Two. Then you have a series based on the short stories in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series, which received a green light and straight-to-series order earlier this year. On top of that all, there's also a slate of animated series in development.

"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them," Martin wrote in a blog post on Sunday. "When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved."

According to Martin, they even changed a Game of Thrones spin-off that was being developed as a live-action series into an animated project.

"Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however…and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation," the writer continued. "A move I support fully. Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on. There's a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway."

As Martin said, none of the animated projects have been greenlit as of yet, meaning it's unclear if the shows will ever see release. That said, Game of Thrones is one of Warner's largest properties so it's likely a couple of them will enter production at one point or another.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones, plus the first season of House of the Dragon, are now streaming on Max. The second season of the House of the Dragon is set to hit the streamer this coming summer.