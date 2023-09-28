House of the Dragon Star Confirms Wrap on Season 2 Filming

House of the Dragon took the mythos of Game of Thrones and spun it into something unexpected, leaving fans incredibly eager to see what's in store in Season 2. As a new social media post reveals, House of the Dragon's sophomore season might be one step closer to becoming a reality.

Steve Toussaint, who portrays Corlys Velaryon on House of the Dragon, recently shared on Instagram that he has wrapped on the show's second season. It's unclear at this point if the entire second season is wrapped, or just Toussaint himself, but it does provide a significant update for the new batch of episodes.

How Many Episodes Will House of the Dragon Season 2 Be?

As HBO confirmed in March of this year, House of the Dragon will have eight episodes in its second season, as opposed to the ten episode order of its first season. Plot details are currently unknown, but it sounds like the episodes will deliver on some major elements.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," showrunner Ryan Condal explained earlier this year. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

What Is House of the Dragon About?

House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans star in the series.

What do you think of the latest update about House of the Dragon Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!